Love Island star Savanna returns to Nottingham for dance workshop

Singer, songwriter, dancer and actress Savanna Darnell trained at the Nottingham’s Midlands Academy of Dance and Drama from 2012 to 2015 and already has a number of theatre, concerts, film and TV credits to her name. Add Love Island 2018 to the list and the Sheffield-born youngster continues to go from strength to strength.

Savanna returns to Nottingham on Sunday, September 30, and presents one of her Savvy Workshops in the studios of her former training ground Midlands Academy of Dance and Drama, known as MADD.

During the workshop, between 1-4pm, Savanna will draw on her dancing skills and teach a short dance routine and answer questions about her Love Island 2018 experience and career to date. There will be a photo-signing and selfie opportunity with Savanna, and energy boosting food and drink is provided by Fresh Prep Nutrition. The fun-filled workshops are aimed at boys and girls aged 12 and above, and all dance abilities are welcome.

Reflecting on her time at MADD College, Savanna said: “Midlands Academy of Dance & Drama, WOW - the most incredible three years of my life. I achieved skills that I thought I would never accomplish, such as learning a time-step in tap and discovering a relevé in fifth in ballet.

“From playing the Cat in Honk to singing classic Tina Turner tunes in the Nottingham Playhouse end of year show, MADD offered it all. But the most important thing I learnt, is who I am. MADD prepared me for the big, scary and wild world of entertainment and taught me about perseverance and hard work. I was a shy teenager before joining MADD sixteen but the college helped me to overcome that and taught me to value and believe in myself, and here I am...I was on the biggest reality show of 2018 so I can’t be that shy now!”

Midlands Academy of Dance and Drama was founded in 1967 by its principal Frances Clayton and celebrated its 50th anniversary with a string of celebratory events last year. MADD prides itself on being a ‘College of Excellence’ and provides one of the leading musical theatre courses in the UK. In addition to the full-time members of staff, MADD is proud to welcome guest practitioners from across the sector including leading directors, choreographers, casting directors and agents.

Savanna added: “MADD taught me how to hold myself in an audition and how to show the panel how much I wanted the job. I auditioned for the musical Thriller Live in my last year at college. It was my first ever audition and I was TERRIFIED! However, I got the job and it was the BEST feeling EVER!”

For more about the event, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/savanna-darnell-17626353789

Photo credit: IamJAdoreTV