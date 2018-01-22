Stanage Edge ramble for members of Sutton club

Sutton Rambling Club members are off on their latest walk on Sunday, January 28, when they cross the border again into Derbyshire.

The club would be pleased to welcome new members to its latest scenic ramble in the Peak District.

There will be an abundance of good viewpoints during the route from Hathersage to Baslow via Stanage Edge. The distance is approximately 13 miles with a shorter route available if preferred.

From Hathersage, you will head northwards up the valley past North Lees (of Bronte fame) and ascend steadily to the Roman Steps leading on to Stanage Edge.

There follows some splendid walking along this gritstone escarpment continuing along the Burbage Rocks eventually reaching Burbage. There should be great views of Carl Wark, Higger Tor and beyond.

Walkers will then descend into the picturesque National Trust Longshaw estate for lunchtime refreshments.

From there, the group will ramble southwards through the estate, crossing the road on to White Edge Moor, past White Lodge and drop down to The Grouse Inn. Head onwards then to Froggatt Edge, Curbar Edge and Baslow Edge before descending into Baslow village for a 5pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. There will be other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10. For further information, contact 01623 796396 or 07580403471 or visit the club’s website.