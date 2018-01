Caro Emerald is back in the UK this autumn for new live dates.

The award-winning jazz-pop star will play Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 29 and Sheffield City Hall on November 4.

The vocalist is an original pop star with the look of a Hollywood icon of yesteryear, blending retro jazz with modern pop and making albums that sell in their millions.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2DupAct (Nottingham) and http://bit.ly/2FVLcfW (Sheffield).