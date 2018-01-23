Celebrate the best of Dusty Springfield in new musical

The life and career of the legendary Dusty Springfield comes to Nottingham next week in new show Son of a Preacher Man.

Starring Debra Stephenson and Alice Barlow and directed and choreographed by Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood, the show features the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield, including The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, Spooky and the classic Son Of A Preacher Man..

Welcome to the Preacher Man, the swinging 1960s Soho joint where the kids danced the night away to the latest crazes and dared to dream of love, while the legendary owner, the Preacher Man himself, dispensed advice to cure the loneliest of hearts.

Only, that was a long time ago and all that remains are the memories, the stories and the myths. Until now, that is, when three random strangers, generations apart but all in need of help with their hopeless love lives, are inexplicably drawn to the site of the original venue.

The Preacher Man is long gone, but his son, with help from the wonderful Cappuccino Sisters, might just find it in himself to channel the spirit of the Preacher Man and once more give these three lovesick strangers the look of love.

The show is at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from Tuesday, January 30 to Saturday, February 3 and tickets are on www.trch.co.uk