Piano star Dina Duisen is performing at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this weekend.

The exciting young Kazakh pianist was born into a musical family and made her orchestral debut aged 13, before studying in Texas and in London at the Royal Academy of Music.

Her Nottingham recital,on Sunday, January 28, will include pieces by Beethoven, Chopin, Saint-Saens and Liszt.

Tickets are on http://bit.ly/2BbO0lq