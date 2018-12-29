East Midlands residents need to do more exercise

The East Midlands lags behind much of the county when it comes to exercising, a survey has found.

The region has been ranked seventh in a league table of ten in the United Kingdom.

Sports company Decathlon quizzed more than 7,600 UK adults across the country about their physical activity and participation in sport every month.

The research found that those living in the North East were the most active and those living in the North West were the least active.

Chris Allen, sports manager at Decathlon, said: “It is encouraging that it looks like, on average, British adults exercise at least once per week, even in the least active regions – but this could be higher.

“Playing sport or exercising needn’t be expensive – it doesn’t have to involve pricey equipment or membership fees. It can be as simple as heading out for a walk or a run. And equipment and sporting apparel can be quite affordable these days, so even when some form of padding or technical wear is required to exercise safely, it doesn’t have to break the bank.”