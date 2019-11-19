Adventures galore when Ben Fogle comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

Popular adventurer and TV presenter Ben Fogle is going to be appearing at Nottingham's Theatre Royal next year.

Ben Fogle: Tales From The Wilderness can be seen there on March 15.

You can expect thrilling tales from a modern day explorer in this live show.

From crossing Antarctica to conquering Everest, Ben will take the audience on an inspiring adventure.

Join Ben in this uplifting and exciting show, when he’ll be sharing his stories of the wilderness.

Ben Fogle has climbed Everest, been swimming with crocodiles, saved elephants, dodged pirates, been marooned for a year on an uninhabited island, walked to the South Pole, crossed the Empty Quarter with camels, rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, tracked the migration of the Wildebeest, swum from Alcatraz, had a flesh eating disease and messed around with ferrets!

For more on the show, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.