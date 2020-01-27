Alter Bridge and Mastodon among top acts added to this year's Download festival line-up

Download has announced that acts including Alter Bridge, Bowling For Soup, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Mastodon, The Distillers, Sepultura, Motionless In White and Funeral For A Friend have been added to the bill for this year’s festival.

Download takes place on June 12 to 14 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Castle Donington.

The newly announced names will be joining headliners Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down on the bill.

NXT UK is returning to deliver more knockout entertainment over the weekend, and Kerrang! Radio will host Finding Fresh Blood for another year, searching for the best emerging acts in the world of rock to perform on The Avalanche Stage.

US heavyweights Alter Bridge will return to Download with their breed of blistering and technical rock completed with incredible showmanship courtesy of Miles Kennedy.

Mark Tremonti from Alter Bridge said: “We are very proud and honoured to be a part of the 2020 lineup. Download has always been the highlight of our touring schedule over the years, thanks for another opportunity to perform for some of the best rock fans in the world!”

Mastodon

The brilliantly chaotic Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes will wreak havoc at Download, with pit-starter anthems such as Juggernaut, Crowbar and I Hate You.

Motionless In White are staggeringly heavy, with a good dosage of theatrics that will no doubt fuel a memorable performance. Also performing are Australia’s ferocious Thy Art Is Murder, rising Florida metalcorers Wage War, and melodic Brit metallers The Raven Age.

Chris Motionless from Motionless In White said: “Playing Download is an accomplishment that bands of every level still write home about. It is THE festival to be a part of, and I’m so proud to announce that we will be making an appearance again for the first one of the new decade. See you in a few months!”

