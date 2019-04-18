Anthony Horowitz thriller Mindgame is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal in June

Get ready for some thrills when the play Mindgame comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal from June 11-15.

This is a mind bending psychological thriller from Anthony Horowitz, creator of Foyle’s War and the James Bond novel Trigger Mortis, among many other impressive credits.

When Mark Styler, a writer of glossy true crime paperbacks, tries to get an interview with Easterman, a serial killer, he has no idea what he’s walking into.

But soon he discovers that nothing is what it seems when he visits Easterman.

Who is the mysterious Borson? Where did he get the meat in the fridge? And why isn’t the skeleton in the closet?

Photo by Simon Cooper