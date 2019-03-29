Ash, Roland Gift and Rifles among latest big names added to Splendour line-up

Ash, Roland Gift and The Rifles are among the latest great selection of new acts announced for this year’s stellar line-up at Splendour Festival.

Excitement is already building and tickets are selling at record speeds following the announcement earlier this year of Manic Street Preachers, The Specials, Rag’n’Bone Man and All Saints for Splendour, at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, on Saturday July 20.

Northern Irish rock band Ash (pictured) Fine Young Cannibals’ singer Roland Gift and indie rockers The Rifles join the bill on the Confetti Stage headlined by All Saints, one of the most successful pop groups of the 1990s.

Throughout their career, Ash have had 18 UK Top 40 singles to their name - including Goldfinger and “Oh Yeah from their UK Number One debut album 1977 - won awards for singles Shining Light and Burn Baby Burn from their certified platinum album Free All Angels, and headlined Glastonbury in 1997.

The high, soaring voice of Roland Gift (pictured), frontman of double Brit award-winning Fine Young Cannibals, will also join the Confetti Stage line-up. The British rock band rose to fame in the mid-1980s. In 1985, their self-titled debut album featured hits Johnny Come Home and a cover of Suspicious Minds, which topped the charts in the UK, Canada, Australia and many European countries. Following this, the 1989 album, The Raw & the Cooked, went on to top the UK and US album charts including two Billboard Hot 100 number ones She Drives Me Crazy and Good Thing.

Crowd pleasers The Rifles (pictured) are back at Splendour again this year to celebrate ten years since their classic album Great Escape. They have even teased on their social channels that a new album is on the way, much to their fans’ delight. Fresh from the stage at Rock City in February, it will be the fourth time the indie band has appeared at the festival.

Over on the Main Stage and joining Manic Street Preachers, The Specials and Rag’n’Bone Man is X Factor winner Louisa and Mancunian alt-rock band The Slow Readers Club.

Another Irish rock band joining the Confetti Stage are The Coronas, whose 2009 studio album Tony Was an Ex-Con won Best Irish Album at the 2010 Meteor Awards, beating Snow Patrol’s Up To Now and U2’s No Line on the Horizon. Local East Midlands talent BRIA and Ava Saint have also been announced.

Also announced on the Main Stage is singer-songwriter Barns Courtney and local rising star Rob Green. The opportunity to open Splendour will once again be made possible by the winner of Future Sound of Nottingham, organised by Nusic.

Across the park on the Courtyard Stage is My Pet Fauxes, Mid November, Esther Van Leuven, Megatrain, Velvet Blush, 94 Gunships, Re Teu, Camille Christel and Laurie Illingworth. Located in the Courtyard at Wollaton Park, year-after-year the stage is packed with acts that are earmarked as ones to watch.

Away from the musical talent and on the Comedy Stage is compere Andy Robinson, Suzy Bennett, Roger Monkhouse, Vince Atta, Sean Heydon and Nathan Caton.

George Akins, owner of DHP Family, organisers of Splendour, says: “The reaction to the Manic Street Preachers, The Specials, Rag’n’Bone Man and All Saints announcement was epic, with tickets selling faster than ever before.

“We know fans of Splendour were eager to find out the rest of the line-up and we think it won’t disappoint with something on there to please everyone in the family. It’s going to be a great day out; make sure you grab your tickets while you can.”

Hugh White, Director for Sport and Culture at Nottingham City Council, adds: “Every year, Splendour gets bigger and better – and 2019 is no exception. We’re proud to be a partner on another fantastic, family-friendly festival in Nottingham, and we can’t wait for as many people as possible to join us in July.”

Click here for tickets.

Ash picture photo credit: Alex John Beck