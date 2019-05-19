Bands galore as Dot To Dot Festival hits Nottingham venues later this month

Music fans will be pleased to know that the Dot To Dot Festival is returning to various Nottingham venues on Sunday, May 26.

The annual music festival held in Nottingham, Bristol and Manchester is back this weekend for its 15th year.

Previous festivals have featured names such as The xx, Ed Sheeran, Mumford and Sons, The 1975, Frank Turner, and Florence + The Machine.

The bands involved in this year’s festival play in Nottingham on Sunday and will include Crystal Waters, Jordan Rakei, Swim Deep, The Night Cafe (pictured), Dream Wife, The Orielles and 404.

Also on the bill are Alex Lahey, Angie McMahon, Bess Atwell, Bessie Turner, Crows, Dancing On Tables, Dylan, Heavy Lungs and many more. Venues taking part in Nottingham will include Rock City, Nottingham Trent SU, Rescue Rooms, Stealth, Rough Trade and many more.

