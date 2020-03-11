Biffy Clyro announce Nottingham Motorpoint Arena gig - and here's how to get tickets

Biffy Clyro are to embark on their first full-scale UK arena tour since 2016.

This will include a gig for the stadium rock aces at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 27 with tickets going on general sale on Friday, March 20.

The announcement follows on from the release of details about the band’s eagerly anticipated new album A Celebration of Endings, coming out on May 15.

The news follows the release of two very different songs from the new album. The apocalyptic synths and bombastic beats of lead track Instant History demonstrated the band's continuing evolution, while End Of presented a mix of their visceral roots and their ongoing flair for unpredictability.

The reaction demonstrates that Biffy Clyro remain at the top of their powers.

Tickets for the show are on general sale at 10am on Friday, March 20.


