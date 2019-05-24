Book now to see Magic Of Motown at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

The Magic Of Motown is coming to the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, on December 20.

Music fans are invited to what could be the biggest party of the year.

Seen by more than a million people, it’s no surprise that the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history, even performing for The Queen, as special guests at the Royal Variety Performance.

The show will be making a special festive stop-off at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, is recreated.

This breath-taking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more.

