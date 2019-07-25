Book your tickets nice and early for this year’s spectacular Darley Park Concert

The excitement is growing for this year’s Hannells Darley Park Concert, one of the UK’s biggest outdoor classical concerts.

It will be returning on Sunday, September 1, to the stunning natural amphitheatre of Darley Park, Darley Abbey, Derby.

2019’s concert will celebrate 1969 and Golden Anniversaries and will, of course, see the return of East Midlands Grammy-nominated and RPS Awards winning orchestra Sinfonia Viva.

The programme is set to delight audiences yet again with a mix of classical favourites and a selection of music to commemorate iconic moments from 1969 including the release of Abbey Road by the Beatles, the Moon Landing and Concorde’s first flight.

The programme kicks off with the famous opening of Richard Strauss’s Also Sprach Zarathustra, closely followed by one of Tchaikovsky’s best-loved vocal pieces, None But the Lonely Heart.

There are classical takes on The Beatles’ Here Comes the Sun and Sousa’s Liberty Bell, plus the ultimate nod to 1969 with Bryan Adams’s unmistakable hit Summer of ’69.

Fans of dancing will be wowed with the toe-tapping number Gold and Silver Waltz and Derby County fans will be entertained with the sound of Steve Bloomer’s Watchin’, performed like they’ve never heard before.

Sinfonia Viva, have confirmed the concert conductor will be Ben Pope. As prize-winning graduate of Oxford University and the Royal College of Music, he has huge experience of all genres of music. Ben has worked with orchestras including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Hallé Orchestra as well as the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Having performed at Darley Park many times before, Derby LIVE is pleased to welcome back talented soloist Grant Doyle to lead the vocal numbers.

Born in Adelaide, Grant has performed more than a dozen roles for the Royal Opera House and has appeared regularly in the Linbury Studio Theatre.

The Darley Abbey Choir will be providing the pre-Viva entertainment and its performance will include The Darley Abbey Anthem written for the choir by local musician Anne de Waal, who also rehearses the group.

This will be followed a performance of songs from the Jungle Book by children who have worked with Derby Theatre and Sinfonia Viva. During the interval there will be a musical performance from the Saxophonix Ensemble, an international award-winning youth saxophone ensemble, which has toured New York and New Orleans. The musicians are all highly skilled young musicians, with members of the ensemble attending a number of the “London” Junior Music Academies.

The concert will take place at Darley Park from 6pm, with gates open from 2pm. Tickets bought up to July 31 are standard £3.50, under 16s free. Tickets bought from August 1 are standard £5, under 16s £2.50. Tickets bought on the day of the concert are standard £7.50, under 16s £2.50.

With tickets now on sale it is never too early to book for this fantastic evening of classical music and fireworks.

Tickets can be purchased from 01332 255800, or you can click here.

