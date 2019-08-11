Brainiac Detective Academy is coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall soon

Kids are going to love Brainiac Detective Academy, which is taking up residence in the Level Four Foyer at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from August 17 to 25.

Calling all Brainiacs! There has been a robbery at Brainiac HQ. Put your Brainiac detective badge on and help solve the crime.

This interactive, fully immersive 70-minute hands-on workshop led by the Brainiacs provides your young detectives with an opportunity to use real forensic techniques to discover clues and help solve a mystery.

Come and become an official member of the Brainiac Academy.

