Bumper season of theatre treats coming up at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has unveiled more details of its autumn/winter season, including the announcement of Pinocchio as the Neville Studio Christmas show.

The classic story of a puppet who is magically brought to life is a production full of fun and mischief, following a young boy and his pet cricket on a journey of discovery into the unknown.

With plenty of laughter, music and chances to join in, Pinocchio is the perfect Christmas show for younger children.

The award-winning theatre has also confirmed the return of Amplify19 festival in October after the success of last year’s inaugural Amplify festival.

Next year’s family show has also been revealed as Michael Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful. This premiere of Simon Reade’s new adaptation brings to life the moving, vivid and relatable story of Tommo, a country boy fighting a war he doesn’t understand for people he cannot respect.

Having endured a tough rural childhood with his brother Charlie, we join 18-year-old Private Tommo Peaceful in the trenches as he tells us his remarkable story on what may be his last night on earth.

The award-winning novel has quickly become a classic story for children and young adults since its publication in 2003. Private Peaceful features as Nottingham Playhouse’s spring 2020 family show.

Further casting has been announced for Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s special adapatation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People.

The headline drama, which stars award-winning actress, TV and film star Alex Kingston, is a gripping production set in contemporary Norway where the waters of a town’s famous spa are mysteriously poisoned.

Olivier Award-nominee and TV regular Malcom Sinclair has been cast as Peter Mattsson, the mayor of the Norwegian town and Dr Stockmann’s brother.

Donna Banya has been confirmed to play Petra, Dr Stockmann’s daughter and Imogen Daines is to play Ulrika Hovstad, editor of the town’s local paper.

Karl Haynes, last seen at the Playhouse in Wonderland earlier this year, will also be joining them on stage as Captain Horster, Dr Stockmann’s friend and ally.

East Midlands actor Tim Samuels has been confirmed to play Aslaksen, while also rehearsing to star in Playhouse production Coram Boy.

Coram Boy, Helen Edmundson’s adaptation of the book by Jamila Gavin, is Nottingham Playhouse’s most ambitious community project to date, and has also had some new additions to the cast.

Jack Quarton returns to Nottingham after starring in Wonderland to play Thomas Ledbury, as well as being associate director for the production, which will involve nearly 100 members of the public.

Cast updates have also been announced for Sophie Ellerby’s LIT, a production about the turbulent teenage years of a girl from Nottingham. Running in the Playhouse’s Neville Studio, LIT gives a humorous account of the trials and tribulations of a young girl looking for love.

Nottingham actress and Television Workshop alumni, Eve Austin, who appeared in Inside No 9, is set to take the lead as Bex, a vibrant, fearless teenager with a lot of boredom to quell.

Casting announcements have also been released for modern classic Assassins. Created by musical theatre legend Stephen Sondheim, the multiple Tony award-winning vaudeville-style show is a satirical and stylish look at why individuals reach for a gun when they feel their voice can’t be heard.

Award-winning director Bill Buckhurst returns following universal acclaim for Sweet Charity with another multi-talented cast.

Alex Mugnaioni will be playing John Wilkes Booth, while Peter Dukes takes the role of Leon Czolgosz. Evelyn Hoskins has been cast as Lynette ‘Squeaky’ Fromme, along with Wonderland’s Jack Quarton, who will be taking to the stage as John Hinckley.

Finally, Nottingham Playhouse has announced the return of its critically acclaimed production of Louis Sachar’s Holes.

Based on the multi award-winning novel and Hollywood blockbuster, Holes is an offbeat comedy adventure perfect for children aged eight and over. Back by popular demand in February, Nottingham Playhouse’s Holes has a short run as part of a major national tour.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse, said: “Thanks to record-breaking audiences last year we are able to create another season that mixes new writing with new versions of exciting classics, musicals and dramas. We have some terrific opportunities for children and young people to engage with the theatre and a brand new programme of classes and courses.

“We are ever-grateful to our funders and sponsors who, along with our brilliant audiences, help to make all of this possible.”

For more information about Nottingham Playhouse click here or call the box office on 0115 9419419.