Cabaret time at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Come to the Cabaret at Nottingham Theatre Royal when the hit musical drops in from September 10 to 14.

Directed by the National Theatre’s artistic director Rufus Norris and featuring the Olivier Award-winning choreography by Javier De Frutos, the production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs at The Lyric and The Savoy theatres.

In this legendary musical, it’s 1931. Berlin is a haven of divine decadence and the legendary Sally Bowles is about to take stage at the infamous Kit Kat Klub.

John Partridge, winner of Celebrity MasterChef in 2018, well known to TV audiences as EastEnders’ Christian Clarke, and one of West End theatre’s most prolific leading men, heads this production of Cabaret as Emcee.

In the role of Sally Bowles is Kara Lily Hayworth who recently won rave reviews across the country for her portrayal of Cilla Black in Cilla the Musical.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555

