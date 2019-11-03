Catch folk stars Tom Moore and Archie Moss at Sheffield gig

See folk aces Tom Moore and Archie Moss when they perform at Shakespeare’s in Sheffield, on November 11.

Widely regarded as two of the best players and innovators in traditional folk amongst a precociously gifted generation, Moore & Moss’s finely-crafted arrangements wield a rare potency.

Now, having toured with with some of the biggest and brightest acts in the British folk scene, the two highly rated performers reconvene to play as a duo.

The distinct pulse and intuition of trad music haunts their playing as they continue to quietly reconsider English instrumental music, listening and responding to the world around them as much as their musical ancestors.

