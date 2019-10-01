Catch Sondheim musical Assassins at Nottingham Playhouse soon

Assassins can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse from October 30 to November 16.

Created by the legendary theatre writer Stephen Sondheim, this multiple Tony award-winning vaudeville-style show is a modern classic.

Assassins Rehearsal Photos'Nottingham playhouse ''Watermill Theatre ''�The Other Richard

Assassins is a satirical and stylish look at why individuals reach for a gun when they feel their voice can’t be heard.

Award-winning director Bill Buckhurst returns following universal acclaim for Sweet Charity with another multi-talented cast.

For tickets, you can call 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard