Catch this Nottingham gig by hot properties Buster Shuffle

Buster Shuffle will be headlining a gig at Nottingham’s Bodega venue on May 2.

The UK’s most formidable ska punk band in recent years, Buster Shuffle had a colossal 2019 and an even bigger start to 2020.

A massive 95 European tour dates in 2019 saw them take their unashamedly entertaining show across the continent, leaving thousands of revellers wanting more of their piano bashing Cockney tunes with Jet Baker and his rock and roll swagger at the helm.

Not resting on their laurels, every band worth their salt on the thriving punk rock scene also took them on the road – Flogging Molly, Me First And The Gimmie Gimmies, The Mad Caddies, Less Than Jake, Donots and most recently at the start of 2020, The Interrupters on their huge UK tour.

See them soon on their own UK tour.

