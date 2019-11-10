Christmas fun with the Halle at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham next month

The Halle Christmas Concert is always a big hit with audiences at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall and this year's festive performance is on Tuesday, December 17.

This year's concert will be conducted by Stephen Bell and features a special guest appearance by soprano soloist Jennifer France.

An essential part of concert goers' seasonal celebrations, this latest concert will feature performances of works such as Humperdinck's Hansel And Gretel Overture, Prokofiev's Lieutenant Kije Suite, the Knightsbridge March by Hucknall-born composer Eric Coates, Leroy's Bugler's Holiday, Rimsky-Korsakov's Dance Of The Tumblers,and works by Puccini, Johann Strauss II and many more.

For more on the concert, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or click here.

