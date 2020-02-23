Comic Matt Forde back on home ground for Nottingham show

Stand-up star Matt Forde will perform his latest show in his home city as part of a UK tour.

He will be at the Spiegeltent in the Old Market Square on May 13 with his show Brexit, Pursued By A Bear.

A former adviser to the Labour Party, Matt has hosted four series of Unspun on Dave. The topical political comedy received a nomination for the Best Entertainment Programme Broadcast Digital Award in 2018 and 2019.

Matt presents Absolute Radio’s weekly Rock n Roll Football Show with other broadcast credits including Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week, Rory Bremner’s Coalition Report and Rory Bremner’s Election Report, Question Time, This Week and Newsnight.

He is also host of two popular podcasts: The Political Party plus the Nottingham Forest-themed Reservoir Red Dogs.

