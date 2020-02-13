Corrie star Joe Alessi hits stage in riotous comedy at Nottingham Playhouse

Former Coronation Street and EastEnders actor Joe Alessi heads cast of Moonlight And Magnolias at Nottingham Playhouse.

The uproarious comedy by Ron Hutchinson can be seen at the city centre venue from February 21 to March 7.

Alessi – who recently played villain Kel Hinchley on the popular soap cobbles, following a stint on EastEnders – will be the playing the legendary Hollywood film producer David O.Selznick.

Three weeks into filming, Selznick famously scrapped the Gone With The Wind script, tasking a new director and screenwriter with creating a brand new one from scratch. Hilariously they only had five days to achieve cinematic magic.

Moonlight and Magnolias speculates what happened when a studio boss had to take drastic action. This was achieved by locking his new creatives in his office with a typewriter, a novel and just peanuts and bananas for food.

Joe Alessi said: “It’s great to playing a character as big, bold and boisterous as David O. Selznick – he was truly a giant of cinema at that time and his antics are legendary. Bringing him to life as part of this comedy is proving to be great fun.”

Joe Alessi stars in Moonlight And Magnolias (Photo by Pamela Raith)

The fast-paced Moonlight and Magnolias is the perfect theatre experience for movie buffs and people of all ages.

For more on the production and ticket details, you can call the box office at Nottingham Playhouse on 0115 9419419.