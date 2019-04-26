David Hasselhoff to star as Scrooge in Nottingham this Christmas

Baywatch and Knight Rider star David Hasselhoff will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year’s funny family spectacular at Nottingham Arena.

The funny family spectacular will also feature a special holographic appearance from Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke as the Ghost of Christmas Past.

The brand-new musical adaptation of Charles Dicken’s famous A Christmas Carol, will be arriving at the arena Nottingham on Saturday, December 28 for two seasonal shows.

David Hasselhoff said: “I’ve dreamt of playing Scrooge for a long time.

"The great thing about this production is that it’s not a panto, it’s a fully-fledged Christmas show.

"It’s the Dickens classic with great music on a spectacular scale in huge arenas."

The Hoff and Pauline will be joined by a real horse drawn Dickensian carriage complete with an ‘intelligent’ horse which nods, shakes its head, bows on command, crosses its legs when it wants to go to the toilet and eventually lays down to sleep.

He also does an impression of Janet Street Porter.

Other spectacular effects to look out for will include a Falabella miniature horse that pulls Tiny Tim’s hearse, a flying four-poster bed, a black light ghost sequence with cirque aerialists, a

fluorescent Ghost Train that moves around the arena complete with ghosts and the biggest performance of the Twelve Days of Christmas guests will have ever seen.

Completing the cast will be famous musical clown Charlie Cairoli Jr, a host of West End leading actors, live musicians, dancers, acrobats and comedians and 70 children and teenage performers from The Pauline Quirke Academy.

And as a result of Scrooge’s newfound goodwill, he will be giving away £3,000 in cash to one lucky audience member at every performance.

David continued: "Just imagine coming to see the show and then walking away with £3,000 in cash - that’s pretty incredible."

The show is suitable for families with children aged three and above.

Tickets are available now on 0843 3733000, in person from the arena box office or online.