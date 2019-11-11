Dazzling dance moves as Northern Ballet return to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Northern Ballet make a latest visit to Nottingham from November 19 to 23 to perform Cinderella at the Theatre Royal.

Come and see this enchanting adaptation of the world’s most famous rags to riches fairy tale.

Choreographed by David Nixon and combining thrilling dance with magic and circus skills, this is the first time this production has been performed in Nottingham.

In Northern Ballet’s Cinderella, a tragic end to a perfect summer’s day sees Cinderella with no choice but to accept a desolate life of servitude.

At the mercy of her wicked stepmother, Cinderella seeks joy where she can but after encountering the handsome carefree Prince skating on a glistening lake of ice, she yearns for another life.

Despite her sadness, Cinderella never forgets to be kind and her generosity is repaid when a chance encounter with a mysterious magician changes her destiny forever.

Northern Ballet's production of Cinderella

