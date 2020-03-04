Don't miss The Story Of Guitar Heroes at Nottingham Playhouse

Guitar virtuoso Phil Walker will be at Nottingham Playhouse on March 14 to perform his acclaimed show The Story Of Guitar Heroes.

The awe-inspiring, dynamic show transports you through time: from the 1950s with artistes such as Chuck Berry and Hank Marvin from The Shadows, including gifted legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page, through to modern day players such as the great Brian May and the electrifying Steve Vai, to name but a few.

Now in its sixth year, and with many dates booked throughout 2020 and 2021, The Story of Guitar Heroes has become increasingly popular not only with many guitar players and musicians, but with people and families of all ages.

For more on the show, you can call the box office on 0115 9419419 or click here.