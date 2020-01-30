Dynamic duo to perform Two at Theatre Royal Nottingham

Longpig present a fresh twist on Jim Cartwright’s popular comedy Two,a modern classic.

It is to be performed in the Dress Circle Foyer of the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, on Monday, February 10.

Two

Fancy a night down the pub? Well you’re in luck.

Two actors bring us a wide range of characters for a lively evening in an 80s Northern pub.

Blending humour, warmth and pathos, this ever-popular play explores the highs and lows of lifeand relationships. Sometimes the strongest spirit in the pub is human. Cheers!

Jim Cartwright is a multi-award winning writer whose many acclaimed works include the likes of Road and The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice.

The performance of Two starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £11.50.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.