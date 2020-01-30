Dynamic duo to perform Two at Theatre Royal Nottingham

Longpig present a fresh twist on Jim Cartwright’s popular comedy Two,a modern classic.
It is to be performed in the Dress Circle Foyer of the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, on Monday, February 10.
Fancy a night down the pub? Well you’re in luck.
Two actors bring us a wide range of characters for a lively evening in an 80s Northern pub.
Blending humour, warmth and pathos, this ever-popular play explores the highs and lows of lifeand relationships. Sometimes the strongest spirit in the pub is human. Cheers!
Jim Cartwright is a multi-award winning writer whose many acclaimed works include the likes of Road and The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice.
The performance of Two starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £11.50.
For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.