Enjoy a lively start to new Nottingham Symphony Orchestra season

Get your maracas at the ready for Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s next concert, taking place on Saturday, October 5.

The performance at the Albert Hall in the city centre starts at 6pm and sees the 70-strong ensemble kicks off its new season with a Brazilian, Mexican and Spanish-themed concert.

NSO is busy rehearsing for its next concert and the orchestra’s conductor Derek Williams, explained: “We’re kicking our 2019-20 season off with a bang – with a varied, energetic and fun programme of pieces that will be sure to get our audience’s toes tapping.

“From Danzon No 2 and Conga del Fuego by Marquez to Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky Korsakov, there are pieces to suit every music lover.”

The programme also features The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No 2 by Spanish composer Manuel De Falla and Bachianas Brasileiras No 2 and No 5 by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos.

Derek continued: “This concert marks the return of our Classical Bites series – a concert length of just over an hour with a tasty meal served at the Albert Hall to follow. Of course, for a concert with heavy Spanish influences, we will be serving paella, Tarta de Santiago (Galician almond cake) and sangria afterwards.

“We’re also delighted to welcome soprano Rosemary Braddy to perform Bachianas Brasileiras No 5.

“We look forward to welcoming our regular audience members – as well as new faces – for what I’m sure will be a lively fiesta of music and food.”

The concert starts at 6pm, with food served in the Albert Hall after the concert from 7.15pm. Tickets start at just £5 and are available online by clicking here or on the door. Tickets for the meal following the concert need to be purchased by October 2.

For more information follow @NottmSymphony on Twitter or Nottingham Symphony Orchestra on Facebook.

You can also click here or click here for other stories.