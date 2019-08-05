Feast of Beethoven lined up at Royal Concert Hall in new Nottingham Classics season

Beethoven fans are going to be in seventh heaven during the Nottingham Classics 2019-2020 season at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.

The new season has Beethoven’s big 250th anniversary year at the heart of it, with four major concerts.

Sir Mark Elder conducts Nottingham Classics resident orchestra, the Hallé, in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony on February 29.

The BBC Philharmonic’s new chief conductor, Omer Meir Wellber (pictured), makes his first Nottingham appearance with Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony on April 24, and Leeds International Piano Competition winner, the hugely talented young player Eric Lu, makes his Nottingham debut with Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto on June 11.

Violinist Nicola Benedetti is back to perform with the Aurora Orchestra, reprising their acclaimed BBC Proms performance in which they played Beethoven’s ‘Eroica’ Symphony, from memory.

For more on these and other concerts in the Nottingham Classics season, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555

Photo by Wilfried Hosl