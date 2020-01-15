Feast of music as Beat The Streets returns later this month

Chart-topping Nottingham indie-rocker Jake Bugg is among the star attractions at this year’s Beat The Streets 2020.

The annual fundraising extravaganza takes place on Sunday, January 26, at the following Nottingham venues: Rock City, Rescue Rooms, The Bodega, and Rough Trade.

Award-winning folk singer and activist Grace Petrie and riotous live karaoke band Bamalamasingsong are some of the artists who will also join the line-up of the charity music event, along with Reflekter, Mollie Ralph, Sheafs and many more.

All proceeds raised from ticket sales, merchandise and bar sales in DHP venues will again be donated to Framework, the Nottinghamshire charity dedicated to bettering the lives of homeless people. After raising £167,000 over the previous two events, the third festival will bring some of the most in-demand acts together, all of whom will play a significant part in helping to eradicate homelessness in the city of Nottingham.

Click here or click here for more stories.