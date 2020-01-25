Female music stars in the spotlight for Diva concert in Nottingham

The iconic anthems of female superstars are to be celebrated in an uplifting live music show in Nottingham to mark International Women’s Day.

Diva brings together the 50-piece Limelight Orchestra with pop, soul, jazz and musical vocalists for a one-off event at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on March 8.

The concert will feature renditions of songs from the most iconic female singers of the last 50 years including Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Amy Winehouse, Beyoncé and Lizzo, backed by the city’s leading contemporary orchestra.

The show captures the strength of women through five decades of hits from Get This Party Started, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Am What I Am, Run The World and Crazy In Love.

Co-hosted by singer-songwriter Nina Smith and Kemet FM’s Jackie P, the concert will also feature the Nottingham Women’s Centre choir.

