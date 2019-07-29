Four of the best when Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra performs at Royal Concert Hall in October

Larger-than-life maestro Yuri Simonov will be at the helm when the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra launches the new Nottingham Classics season in October.

They will be performing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 3.

British pianist Peter Donohoe will be the guest soloist when the leading orchestra performs Rachmaninov’s Fourth Piano Concerto.

The concert also features highlights from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and his Marche Slave, plus Khachaturian’s Suite from Gayaneh.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

