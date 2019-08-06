Get ready for some chills when The Woman In Black comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

The Woman In Black is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from May 5 to 9 next year.

Join the millions of theatregoers worldwide who have experienced this famous spine-chiller of a show.

Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt’s ingenious stage adaptation.

This gripping production is a brilliantly successful study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror.

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

Call the box office on 0115 98955555 to get your tickets or click here.

