Get your tickets now to see Saturday Night Fever touring show at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Get your dancing shoes on - Saturday Night Fever can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from September 3 to 7.

Richard Winsor will be leading the autumn tour of Bill Kenwright’s reimagined and revitalized production, as Tony Manero.

Winsor has performed around the world, starring as the principal dancer with Matthew Bourne for ten years.

He then landed the lead role in the film StreetDance 3D and went on to play Caleb Knight in the BBC’s Casualty.

Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero and his reckless road to dancing success. The musical features some the Bee Gees’ greatest hits.

Photo: Pamela Raith