Get your tickets to see award-winning production of A Monster Calls when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal

A Monster Calls can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from February 18-22.

Patrick Ness’s piercing novel is brought vividly to life in the Olivier Award-winning production by visionary director Sally Cookson in this Old Vic production. Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won’t stop interfering and the kids at school won’t look him in the eye.

Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window.

A monster has come walking. It’s come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it’s finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

From the acclaimed bestseller, A Monster Calls offers a dazzling insight into love, life and healing.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Manuel Harlan