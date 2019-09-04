Get your tickets to see top musical SIX at Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

SIX: The Musical is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from March 24-29 and is not to be missed.

Nominated for five 2019 OIivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design, the West End smash hit SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will be visiting Nottingham Theatre Royal as part of a UK tour.

The talented cast members are backed by the show’s all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting, providing an unforgettable evening of musical entertainment.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, SIX sees the six wives of King Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. The songs from the show have proved to be a chart storming sensation with weekly streams already totalling more than 1.5million.

These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is most definitely rebellious red.

The show’s 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer which opened in January.

For ticket information, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Idil Sukan