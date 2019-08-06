Get your tickets to see TV star Alex Kingston at Nottingham Playhouse

The award-winning TV and film star Alex Kingston heads the cast in An Enemy Of The People at Nottingham Playhouse.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s famous play can be seen from September 13 to 28 and will be a timely and gripping production about fake news, whistle-blowers and the corruption of power which challenges personal and global politics.

It is set in contemporary Norway where the waters of a town’s famous spa are mysteriously poisoned.

Olivier Award-nominee and TV regular Malcom Sinclair has been cast as Peter Mattsson, the mayor of the Norwegian town.

The theatre has also announced that Danish composer Frans Bak – who is well known for writing the score for both the original and American remake of TV series The Killing (Forbrydelsen) and the BBC’s Doctor Foster - will be composing the music for An Enemy of the People.

For more on how to get tickets to see the production, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for other stories.