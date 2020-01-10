Ghost Stories is set to thrill and chill audiences at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Are you ready for Ghost Stories when the acclaimed show comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal from January 21 to 25?

After exhilarating audiences with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s production of Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s supernatural sensation begins a first regional tour.

Be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under 15 and it is strongly advised that those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.

There’s something dark lurking in the theatre. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns, where your deepest fears and most disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror, an edge-of-your-seat experience like no other.

