Halle to play Beethoven's Ninth at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

Acclaimed orchestra The Halle will make their latest visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, February 29.

The orchestra will perform in the latest Nottingham Classics concert, playing two highly contrasting works, the final symphonies of their composers.

Conductor Sir Mark Elder will be at the helm for performances of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, the ‘Choral', and Prokofiev's Seventh Symphony.

In the year of his 250th anniversary, Beethoven’s Ninth remains one of the greatest and most popular symphonies in the repertoire. The orchestra will be joined by soloists Giselle Allen (soprano), Sarah Castle (mezzo-soprano), Stuart Jackson (tenor), and Neal Davies (bass) plus the Halle Choir.

The concert begins with Prokofiev’s witty and tuneful Seventh Symphony, a very appealing work.

