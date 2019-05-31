Harry Potter film concert series coming to Nottingham and Sheffield

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is coming to theatres across the UK this autumn with a live orchestra playing the memorable score.

Throughout September 2019, The Czech National Symphony Orchestra will perform live, to picture Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

And the UK tour will include dates at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on September 8 and Sheffield City Hall on September 15.

Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films.

Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 1.3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from JK Rowling’s wizarding world, which is scheduled to include more than 900 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale from 10am on Friday, June 7 at gigsandtours and ticketmaster.