Head back to the 80s as Joe McElderry heads cast of Club Tropicana at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don’t miss the world premiere tour of Club Tropicana The Musical at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from July 8-13.

The show by Michael Gyngell, a summer adventure of love in the sun, has an all-star cast, and a soundtrack of smash-hit pop classics.

This brand new production takes a fun-packed trip back in time to the 80s.

Welcome to the vibrant Club Tropicana Hotel - the 1980s answer to Love Island - where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical.

When a budding bride and groom get cold feet, they each decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat - but little do they know they have checked into the same hotel.

The musical boasts an irresistible soundtrack from the 80s, including ABC, Cyndi Lauper, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, a-ha, Culture Club, and Depeche Mode.

The cast is headed by Joe McElderry (X Factor winner and star of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Neil McDermott (Ryan Malloy in EastEnders, Eugenius!, The Wind in the Willows, Shrek), Kate Robbins (Spitting Image, ITV’s The Imitation Game, Dinnerladies), Emily Tierney (Eugenius!, Wicked, The Wizard of Oz); and former Sugababe star Amelle Berrabah making her musical theatre debut.

For more, click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.