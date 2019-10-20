Highly acclaimed play Black Men Walking hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse soon

Eclipse Theatre’s play Black Men Walking is to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse on October 21 and 22.

The company’s critically acclaimed production is inspired by a real-life walking men’s group in Sheffield and can be seen in Nottingham as part of a UK tour.

Nominated for UK Theatre’s Best New Play and Writer’s Guild Best Play for 2019, the original production was conceived by Eclipse in collaboration with Leeds-based rapper, singer, producer and performer Testament and directed by Dawn Walton.

Described as ‘linguistically dazzling…important, political and poignant’ by The Stage and ‘a truly original and innovative piece of theatre ‘ by The Guardian, the piece won rave reviews for its exploration of complex themes including race and identity, expressed through dramatic story telling which mixes prose, poetry and original music.

Black Men Walking tells the compelling story of three middle-aged Black men, Thomas, Matthew and Richard, who meet every month as part of a walking group to explore the dramatic landscape of the Peak District.

On this particular trip, the rest of group cancels and it soon feels like maybe they should have done too. The men find themselves forced to walk backwards through 2,000 years of Black history, embarking on a dangerous journey that invokes an element of the supernatural, an encounter with the spirits of their ancestors and an exploration of what it means to be both Black and British today.

The Sheffield-based walking group which inspired the production was founded in 2004 by a group of men of African and African-Caribbean heritage who started walking for health, well-being and camaraderie.

For ticket and performance information, you can call the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

