Hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is heading for Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

The smash-hit West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is coming to Nottingham as part of its first UK tour.

Starring Layton Williams and Shane Richie, it will be at Nottingham Theatre Royal next year from April 20 to 25.

Layton Williams (Bad Education, Billy Elliot the Musical) as Jamie New and Shane Richie (EastEnders) as Hugo/Loco Chanelle will be reprising their roles from the West End production.

Layton explained: “I’ve loved my time in the West End but am beyond excited to be playing Jamie on tour!

“This will be my sixth tour and I can’t wait to come back to some of my favourite venues with this beautiful show. I hope you’ll welcome me back with open arms as we share this beautiful story and spread love across the U.K!”

Shane Richie added: “I had such a fantastic time playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in the West End, so when I was offered the chance to be involved in the touring production I jumped at the opportunity to get back into those heels! I believe this show has such an important message for younger and older generations I’m excited to be taking it to a larger audience around the UK.”

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feelgood, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

For more on tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo: Johan Persson