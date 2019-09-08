Hit TV drama Band Of Gold to start UK tour at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Band Of Gold is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from January 14-18.

The stage adaptation of the iconic ITV show is coming to Nottingham early next year before embarking on a tour.

Come and see the premiere stage adaptation of Kay Mellor’s multi award-winning ITV series.

Band of Gold will make its world premiere at Leeds Grand Theatre in November before the UK tour kicks off in Nottingham.

Band of Gold was the groundbreaking crime drama that captivated more than 15 million viewers each week when it aired on ITV.

This nail-biting, thriller features a star-studded cast including Gaynor Faye (pictured) (Emmerdale, Playing the Field, Calendar Girls), Laurie Brett, (EastEnders, Waterloo Road, Les Miserables), Kieron Richardson, (Hollyoaks, Heartbeat), Shayne Ward, (Coronation Street, Rock Of Ages, X Factor winner) and Sacha Parkinson (Mr Selfridge, The Mill).

Following the unprecedented sell-out success of Fat Friends The Musical, producer Josh Andrews and Kay Mellor have teamed up again for Band of Gold, to be directed by Mellor.

The thriller tells the story of a group of women - Carol, Rose, Anita and Gina - as they battle to survive whilst working in a notorious red-light district. When one of their colleagues is murdered, they need to find the killer before they strike again.

First aired on ITV in March 1995, Band of Gold starred (amongst others) Geraldine James, Cathy Tyson, Barbara Dickson and Samantha Morton.

The groundbreaking crime drama captivated the nation, with bookmakers taking bets on the identity of the killer before the final episode.

For more on how you can buy tickets to see this production of Band Of Gold when it comes to Nottingham next year, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or click here.

