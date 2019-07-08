Hits galore when The Sensational 60s Experience returns to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall in November

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see a blast from the past as The Sensational 60s Experience returns to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on November 21 for its tenth anniversary tour.

With a brand new production for 2019, The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour 60s spectacular of pure nostalgia.

The show comes complete with the definite feel good factor and will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.

Five legendary names will take to the stage and deliver a night never to be forgotten where you will find it impossible to remain in your seat in the impressive surroundings at the Royal Concert Hall.

Whether you come along to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, come and experience the musical phenomena for yourself.

Full of timeless classics, this is the must see show for 2019

Starring in this tenth anniversary tour will be Mike Pender (the original voice of The Searchers) plus The Trems (pictured, who are all former members

of The Tremeloes). Alson on the bill will be The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas.

Hits made famous by these performers over the years include Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more.

Step back in time to when pop music was arguably at its very best.

You can get your tickets for The Sensational 60s Experience now by calling the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555 or by clicking here.

