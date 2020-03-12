Hits galore when top musical Mamma Mia! comes to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

Fans of ABBA will find themselves in seventh heaven when Mamma Mia! returns to Nottingham for a two-week run at the Royal Concert Hall from Tuesday, March 24, to Saturday, April 4.

The performances are part of a UK tour taking place to celebrate 20 years since Mamma Mia premiered in London’s West End.

From West End to global phenomenon, Mamma Mia! is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

To date, it has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China.

Mamma Mia! became the eighth longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

Mammia Mia! is touring the UK. (Photo by Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

Mamma Mia! continues to thrill audiences in London’s West End at the Novello Theatre where it celebrated its 20th anniversary on April 6, 2019.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008.

A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

Tickets range from £24.50 to £59.50, plus discounts for Royal Members, under 26s and groups.

