Indie legends Primal Scream to play Nottingham date

Primal Scream have announced a date at Rock City as part of their new UK tour.

The band release the album Maximum Rock ‘n’ Roll – The Singles last month and is a timely reminder of one of British music’s most essential bodies of work.

And the band celebrated its release with some triumphant shows in London and Brighton that demonstrated that their inventive, high octane rock ‘n’ roll remains as essential as ever.

A summer of festival dates now follows before the main UK and Ireland tour this autumn and winter.

They will play Rock City on December 7 and tickets are available from 9am on Friday, June 7 here.