JLS announce extra date at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

The award-winning boyband JLS return after an absence of seven years with their new Beat Again 2020 tour, stopping off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 2 and now an extra date on December 5.

Since the band’s inception in 2007, JLS have made their mark on British music through their soulful, pop and RnB sound, underpinned by stylised choreography.

Collectively JLS have amassed five Number One singles with their recognisable chart hits Beat Again, Everybody In Love, The Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna.

The tour is an opportunity for JLS fans to come together to enjoy the hits which were the soundtrack of the British charts for seven years running.

The extra Nottingham date has been added due to popular demand.

Tickets are on sale with prices starting from £34.54.

For more, click here. You can also click here or click here for more stories.