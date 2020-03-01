Joe Pasquale hits the stage in Nottingham soon in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em

Comedy favourite Joe Pasquale once again takes the role of Frank Spencer when the stage version of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave 'Em comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal from March 10 to 14.

Joe Pasquale will again be joined by Sarah Earnshaw who takes the part of the long-suffering Betty Spencer in a second UK tour of this stage version of the legendary 70s sitcom.

Susie Blake is also returning as Frank Spencer's disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

This stage adaptation is by Guy Unsworth, based on the original TV series by Raymond Allen. Guy is also directing the show.

It successfully toured in 2018 and is back by popular demand.

Speaking about the touring production, Joe Pasquale said: “After 30 years in showbusiness, this has been the role of a lifetime for me, so to be bringing it back again, this time to a wider audience, is a dream come true.

”Alongside Sarah Earnshaw’s brilliant Betty, the Spencers are hitting the road again, bigger and better than ever before… it’s going to be a disaster!”

Writer and director Guy Unsworth added: “I’m so pleased that these incredible cast members are returning, led of course by the irreplaceable Joe Pasquale, who is unmissable as Frank”.

For tickets to see Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em at Nottingham Theatre Royal, you can call 0115 9895555 or alternatively you can click here.

