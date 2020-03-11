Joe Pasquale shines in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em at Nottingham Theatre Royal this week

It was always going to be interesting to see how Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em transferred from screen to stage, writes John Shawcroft.

The TV sitcom featured Michael Crawford as the hapless and chaotic Frank Spencer. And there was his long-suffering wife Betty (Michelle Dotrice) in a show which turned “Ooh, Betty” into a national catchphrase.

The touring stage version (Nottingham Theatre Royal until Saturday) is based on Raymond Allen’s TV show.

Joe Pasquale is cast as Spencer and while he is no Crawford he does not try to be. Instead, he makes the part his own in an evening of farce and hilarity. There might be no Ooh Betty in the show but there are plenty of magnificently timed calamities.

The plot doesn’t really matter: Betty’s numerous attempts to tell Frank she is pregnant, a TV producer visiting to offer Frank his break as a talent show magician and a missing and expensive wristwatch.

Pasquale touches brilliance, with missing trousers, Malapropisms (the Heineken manoeuvre for the Heimlich maoueuvre) and confusion all around. He has the support of an excellent cast: Sarah Earnshaw as Betty, Moray Treadwell, David Shaw-Porter, Ben Watson and, on press night, Jayne Ashley standing in for Susie Blake as Frank’s mother-in-law.

Joe Pasquale as Frank Spencer in Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em (Photo by Scott Rylander)

In a convoluted ending there are some nicely choreographed dance routines, including Jayne Ashley’s increasingly inebriated character dancing to Sir Tom Jones.

It all adds up to a really feelgood night out. And, heaven knows, we could all do with some of those now.

